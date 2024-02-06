(Bloomberg) -- Funds managed by H.I.G. Capital have taken a 50% stake in a pair of luxury hotels in London in a deal with Shiva Hotels, almost two years after helping finance them.

The Miami-based private equity firm has formed a joint venture with Shiva for the five-star Middle Eight and Guardsman hotels, people with knowledge of the transaction said. The deal includes partially paying down a senior loan from Bank Leumi that was secured against the properties, the people said, asking not to be identified as the terms are private.

H.I.G had previously financed a portfolio of three Shiva properties with a £76 million ($95 million) junior loan in 2022, according to a statement at the time. It will now have control of the board, the people added.

A representative for H.I.G. declined to comment. In an email, a Shiva Hotels spokesman said they have gone from a straight debt deal to a joint venture “and are fully aligned to maximise the value of the assets going forward,” which will be “mutually beneficial.” He added that Shiva retains joint control.

Many hotel operators were hit by the Covid-19 pandemic as lockdowns forced them to close during the health crisis while lingering restrictions damped demand even after they reopened. Some landlords took on additional debt to survive but rising interest rates and falling asset values have since created fresh headaches.

But tourist numbers have since rebounded and room rates are rising, making hotels a rare bright spot for real estate investors looking to combat the rising cost of capital with higher rents.

A company within the Shiva group was facing a winding-up petition from the UK government over unpaid taxes last year, Bloomberg News has reported. The judge hearing that case granted an adjournment designed to allow the group time to sell assets.

Hotel operator Axiom Hospitality has been appointed to manage the properties, the people said.

The Guardsman Hotel, located about 400 meters southwest of Buckingham Palace, has over 50 rooms while the Middle Eight near Covent Garden has about 180.

Shiva Hotels was founded by former Lehman Brothers derivatives trader Rishi Sachdev.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.