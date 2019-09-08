(Bloomberg) -- Prominent Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong was arrested on Sunday at the city’s airport for allegedly violating bail conditions, the Apple Daily reported, citing unidentified people.

Wong was on his way overseas to give a speech, according to the report. He was among several Hong Kong activists arrested in late August in a crackdown on protest leaders, and was released on bail shortly after his detention. Wong traveled to Taiwan last week to meet with President Tsai Ing-wen’s ruling party.

A spokesman for the Hong Kong police said he cannot comment immediately. A call to the mobile phone of Isaac Cheng, vice chairman of Wong’s Demosisto party, went unanswered on Sunday.

