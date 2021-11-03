(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong travelers could be allowed to visit China as early as next month without having to quarantine, with movement limited to Guangdong province initially, South China Morning Post reports, citing an unidentified Chinese health official.

A daily quota will be set and a visitors’ health code system will be in place, the report said. Shenzhen will be the only entry port and movement for such visitors would be contained in the province during the initial trial period, it added.

The first trial may begin in mid-December if the Hong Kong government “manages a smooth roll-out of the system,” the report cited the official as saying. The city’s and Chinese experts have held talks as recently as Tuesday, and another online meeting is expected to be held next week to iron out the details of the traveler tracking mechanism and classification of their Covid-19 risk levels, the Post said.

Hong Kong has so far maintained a “Covid-zero” strategy and one of the world’s strictest quarantine regimes as it prioritizes reopening its border with China over reopening to the rest of the world.

