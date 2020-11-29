(Bloomberg) -- The Hong Kong government is discussing suspending face-to-face classes at primary and secondary schools in the city amid a rise in locally transmitted cases of Covid-19, the South China Morning Post and other local media reported on Sunday.

No final decision has been made, the SCMP said, citing an unidentified source, but added that it could come as soon as Sunday. Now TV and Oriental Daily said Hong Kong would suspend all in-person classes by the end of this week, also citing unidentified sources.

Separately, SCMP and RTHK reported that the city would report an additional 114 cases of coronavirus infections, citing sources.

Hong Kong’s Secretary for Labour and Welfare, Dr Law Chi-kwong, said Hong Kong would require staff of residential care homes to undergo mandatory testing for Covid-19. He said those who don’t comply would face fines and could be barred from working.

