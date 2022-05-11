H.K. Dollar Drops to Weak End of Band for First Time Since 2019

(Bloomberg) -- The Hong Kong dollar fell to the weak end of its trading band for the first time since May 2019, as the dollar gains and tightening in the U.S. undermines the appeal of the city’s assets.

The US dollar-Hong Kong dollar pair reached as high as 7.85. The Hong Kong Currency is allowed to trade in a band of 7.75 to 7.85 against the greenback.

The move came around the same time faster-than-expected US inflation data helped buoy the greenback more broadly against various peers.

