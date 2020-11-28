(Bloomberg) --

Hong Kong reported 84 new local transmissions of the coronavirus on Saturday, with more than half linked to a cluster involving dance studios.

There were 27 cases of unknown origin, Department of Health official Chuang Shuk-kwan said at the daily Covid-19 briefing. The number of infections linked to the dance studios is now 415, after 47 more cases were detected.

There were also four imported infections.

Anger Grows at Hong Kong’s Erratic Covid Rules as Cases Mount

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.