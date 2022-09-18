(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong may slash its rules on handling travelers from abroad, ending the pre-flight lab testing and hotel quarantine requirements that made coming to the once dynamic Asian financial hub fraught, local media outlets reported.

An announcement spelling the end to hotel quarantines, which was cut to three days from seven just weeks ago, could come as soon as this week, Oriental Daily reported. New arrivals may be asked to do rapid antigen tests rather than bring a copy of a negative PCR lab result conducted within the previous 48 hours, removing another hurdle that made travel inconvenient, Sing Tao Daily said, citing unidentified people.

The implementation date for removing the hotel quarantine will affect existing operations for the airline and hotel industries and hasn’t yet been decided, according to Oriental Daily. Travelers will instead be required to undergo self-monitoring for seven days, the newspaper said, citing unidentified people.

The changes may come before a raft of major international events designed to trumpet Hong Kong’s revival are scheduled to take place starting in late October. Removal of the travel curbs that isolated the city for the past two-and-a-half years, and kept Covid-19 largely at bay until a sweeping outbreak this spring, were considered a prerequisite for many of the visitors Hong Kong was hoping to welcome.

The city, along with mainland China, has some of the strictest Covid measures in the world even as most countries drop restrictions and open borders. With new arrivals now forced to spend three days in a designated hotel followed by four days of restrictions that forbid even eating in restaurants, questions have been raised about whether visitors will come to the planned financial and banking summits and the iconic Rugby Sevens tournament later this year.

Hong Kong has followed China’s steadfast pursuit of a Covid Zero strategy that aims to eliminate the virus rather than live with it. Recent moves by other countries has expedited Hong Kong’s plan to relax border measures before November, Oriental Daily said, citing unidentified politicians. The city’s government also plans to ease some social distancing measures, the report said without giving further details.

Chief Executive John Lee has taken a number of steps to ease the city’s isolation since being sworn into office on July 1. Last month he reduced the hotel quarantine minimum stay to three days from seven as he faces pressure to get rid of the rules completely as rival hubs such as Singapore, New York and London have fully reopened. Top epidemiologists in Hong Kong have called on them to be dismantled as has Peter Woo, one of the city’s wealthiest property magnates.

Read more: One of Hong Kong’s Richest Tycoons Calls for End of Travel Curbs

The city last week said incoming travelers who test positive for Covid-19 can remain in their quarantine hotels instead of being transferred to isolation hotels or community facilities like the infamous Penny’s Bay from November. Some potential visitors to Hong Kong’s high-profile events had said they wouldn’t attend if there was a risk they could get sent to quarantine facilities.

Aside from the reported changes to border rules, travelers will still be required to undergo a series of laboratory and rapid tests for Covid after they arrive. They aren’t allowed to go to venues including restaurants, bars and other indoor entertainment facilities for their first week in the city, though the government won’t rule out re-examining the restrictions, the Sing Tao column also said.

Hong Kong will retain some strict Covid measures as it grapples with thousands of new infections each day. People are required to wear masks at almost all times, health codes are checked when dining in and school students must conduct rapid antigen tests daily. Limits on public gatherings remain, as do restrictions on how many people can sit together at a restaurant. Bar and banquet patrons must show a negative Covid test in the previous 24 hours in order to enter.

Disagreement about Hong Kong’s rules has exposed deep divisions among the city’s elite about the handling of the pandemic. The debate escalated on Friday after the former chief executive of the Hospital Authority criticized the slow pace of the city’s reopening process.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.