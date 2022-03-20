(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said that while the situation in the city is still severe, case numbers appear to have hit a peak and seem to be trending down.

Authorities found 23,000 Covid cases after testing more than 350,000 people in buildings served with restriction orders, she said, adding officials may present a review of virus control measures on Monday. A total of 16,597 new confirmed infections were reported Saturday, the fewest in about three weeks.

Shanghai reported record high new Covid infections as it implemented mass mandated testing. The new cases as of Saturday include 17 confirmed local infections and 492 that are asymptomatic.

Shanghai’s New Covid Cases Hit Record (1 p.m. HK)

Shanghai reported record high new Covid infections as it implemented mass mandated testing. The new cases as of Saturday include 17 confirmed local infections and 492 that are asymptomatic, Wu Jinglei, director of the Shanghai Heath Commission, said at a press conference on Sunday.

Wu called for increased effort to scale up testing, which has been effective in identifying cases and helping block further transmission. China has allowed the use of rapid antigen tests kits to ease the demand from people to be diagnosed.

Shanghai, which has a population of 25 million, has capacity to test up to 1.9 million people a day, he said. The city uses the express antigen tests for screening for triage management, while nucleic acid tests remain the only recognizable method of proof for the virus, Wu said.

Hong Kong Finds 23,000 Cases in Building Lockdowns (12:30 p.m. HK)

Hong Kong found 23,000 Covid cases after testing more than 350,000 people in buildings served with restriction orders, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said at a press conference Sunday.

Restriction testing declarations were placed on about 250 buildings after sewage-surveillance testing, Secretary for the Environment Wong Kam-sing said at the briefing.

China’s Steel Hub Imposes Covid Traffic Controls (10:40 a.m.)

China’s steel-making hub of Tangshan imposed traffic controls on city roads to limit the transmission of Covid, a move that is disrupting transport and trading activities.

The northern city in Hebei province ordered emergency traffic controls on internal roads but not highways from midnight Sunday until further notice, state-owned China Central Television Station cited the local epidemic prevention and control leading agency as saying.

Tangshan, which is China’s top steel-producing area and home to 7.7 million people, locked down a northern-based high-tech zone this weekend and rolled out a mass-testing plan in several districts. The city reported seven new Covid infections on Sunday.

