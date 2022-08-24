(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong is poised to cancel Thursday’s morning trading of its $5.1 trillion stock market as tropical storm Ma-on bears down on southern China.

Storm warning signal No. 8, the third-highest on its scale, will remain in force before 9 a.m. local time, according to the Hong Kong Observatory. Under exchange rules, pre-market will be canceled and the morning trading session will be postponed if a storm warning of that level is in force between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m.

The warning is expected to be lowered between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. local time, according to observatory. However, if the higher signal remains in force after 9 a.m., there will be no morning session.

Ma-on, which was about 220 kilometers (136.7 miles) southwest of the city at 6 a.m., is forecast to move west-northwest at about 28 km per hour in the general direction of the coast of western Guangdong, it said on its website.

It’s likely that Thursday’s morning securities trading, including the Hong Kong-China stock connect and derivatives market, will be scrapped.

Any delay will also affect the trading debut of China Tourism Group Duty Free Corp., this year’s biggest listing in the Asian financial hub.

Wednesday’s after-hours trading session was terminated at 7:40 p.m. following a higher storm warning, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. said last night.

Schools and Covid-19 vaccination centers are suspended, according to the government’s website, while train operator MTR Corp. said rail services will operate at limited frequencies.

The last time Hong Kong canceled trading and closed schools because of a storm was in October, when typhoon Kompasu hit the city and killed one person.

