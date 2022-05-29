(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong should step up regulation of internet security as a lack of coordination and comprehensive scrutiny on service providers has created loopholes, Ming Pao reported, citing Deputy Police Commissioner Edwina Lau Chi-wai.

The city plans to start a consultation on internet security law by the end of this year and should create a “strategic Internet security system” to coordinate on matters including licenses, inspection and investigation, Lau told a Hong Kong forum yesterday, the newspaper said.

Hong Kong has no room for “lying flat” as the city may become a battlefield of geo-politics, Lau said, explaining the need to defend internet security, the paper said. Suggestions include having service operators monitor content, keep records and inspect users and report violations, the paper cited Lau as saying.

