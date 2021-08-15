(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s largest protest group has disbanded, saying on Sunday that it is unable operate in the face of government pressure.

The Civil Human Rights Front said on its Facebook page on Sunday that it had no choice but to disband after the loss of its convenor, Figo Chan, who faces ongoing legal cases.

Hong Kong’s government has ramped up political pressure on civil society groups that it accuses of taking anti-government actions. The CHRF, organizer of many of the largest rallies during the city’s 2019 pro-democracy protest, and other groups have come under increased pressure as authorities widen the scope of their crackdown following the enactment of the national security law last year.

The CHRF announcement comes days after Hong Kong’s police chief warned that the group may have broken the city’s national security lawsm and violated others by not properly registering with the government’s Companies Registry, Hong Kong Police Force Commissioner Raymond Siu said in an interview with Beijing-backed newspaper Ta Kung Pao.

Biggest Hong Kong Protest Group Faces Threat of Police Probe

On Tuesday, the Hong Kong Professional Teachers’ Union, the city’s largest teacher’s association announced their decision to disband days after Siu said the police would “definitely investigate” any allegations of a national security offense involving the union. The Education Bureau formally severed ties with the group days after the Chinese state media called the union a “malignant tumor that must be eradicated” and accused it of fomenting unrest on July 31.

Many of CHRF’s marches during Hong Kong’s period of sometimes-violent protests actually took place with permission from the police, which has more recently started denying authorization for marches in the latter stages of the unrest.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.