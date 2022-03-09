(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam is resuming daily virus briefings for the media as she grapples with a Covid-19 crisis that has seen the city go from being virus free to having the highest death rate in the world in just a few months.

Lam on Wednesday gave her first major press conference in two weeks after complaints about confusing information on the government’s Covid response. She said Hong Kong would postpone indefinitely a plan to test the entire population for coronavirus in March, instead prioritizing vaccinating the elderly, which have borne the brunt of the rising death toll.

The apparent de-prioritization of mass testing follows suggestions from Liang Wannian, a seasoned epidemiologist who has overseen China’s Covid response and is now advising Hong Kong. Lam’s comments closely echoed his language several times throughout Wednesday’s briefing -- including around the need for the city to not “lie flat” in the face of the outbreak.

Authorities announced 25,991 Covid cases confirmed by nucleic acid testing and 32,766 infections that were reported on its new rapid-test self-reporting website, though about 9,700 were samples from March 6. The financial hub also recorded 195 deaths, mostly among elderly and unvaccinated people.

Key Developments:

Japan Mulls Lifting Attendance Cap for Events (7:30 a.m. HK)

Japan’s government is considering removing the attendance cap on events in areas under a Covid-19 quasi-state of emergency, the Nikkei reports without attribution.

Participants would be required to wear face masks and refrain from speaking loudly.

Separately, the government plans to raise the daily limit on arrivals into Japan to 10,000 from April 1 due to an expected increase in testing capacity at airports, the Yomiuri reports, also without attribution.

South Africa Covid Deaths (6:46 a.m. HK)

The coronavirus may have killed one in every 200 South Africans.

Excess deaths during the Covid-19 pandemic, seen as a more accurate way of measuring its impact than official statistics, climbed to 301,106 in the week ended March 5, according to South African Medical Research Council data released on Wednesday. That’s triple the official fatality rate.

The number of deaths per 100,000 people was 506 in the nation of 60 million, according to the council. Researchers say almost all of the excess deaths, calculated by plotting mortality against an historical average, are due to the virus.

The level of deaths in the country with the highest official Covid-19 infections and deaths in Africa compares with about 200 per 100,000 in the U.K., but is well below the 680 in Peru and 760 in Russia, according to the World Mortality Dataset.

Former Israeli PM Netanyahu Tests Positive (6:30 a.m. HK)

Benjamin Netanyahu, currently head of the Israeli opposition, tested positive for Covid, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

The 72-year-old Likud Party leader is feeling well and following health ministry guidelines, the spokesman said.

Democrats Pull Covid Money to Quell Revolt (6:25 a.m. HK)

U.S. Democratic Party leaders jettisoned emergency pandemic response money from a $1.5 trillion government funding bill to quell a revolt within the party and clear the way for a vote on the legislation, which includes $13.6 billion for the U.S. response to the war in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, House of Representatives Appropriations Committee Chair Rosa DeLauro introduced a standalone $15.6 billion Covid-19 relief funding bill.

Architect of Sweden’s Controversial Covid Strategy Joins WHO (6 a.m. HK)

The mastermind behind Sweden’s Covid strategy that triggered wide-spread criticism at home and abroad has been hired by the World Health Organization as a vaccine coordinator.

Anders Tegnell will leave his position as state epidemiologist on March 14 and become “a senior expert” in a group that will coordinate the work between the WHO, the United Nations Children’s Fund UNICEF and vaccine organization Gavi, Sweden’s public health institute said on Wednesday.

On his advice, Sweden responded to the pandemic in 2020 with a policy that shunned many of the harsh restrictions elsewhere.

Singapore Wave Peak (5 p.m. HK)

There are now good indications that Singapore’s current omicron wave has peaked and is starting to subside, the Straits Times reported, citing Health Minister Ong Ye Kung as saying in parliament.

Singapore will be in better position to ease virus curbs further once the wave has subsided, according to Janil Puthucheary, senior minister of state for health.

Hong Kong Outbreak Peaked March 4: Professor (12:30 p.m. HK)

About 1.8 million people were infected during Hong Kong’s current wave of Covid-19 by March 7, according to Gabriel Leung, the dean of medicine and a professor of public health at the University of Hong Kong.

The city’s outbreak peaked on March 4 and daily infection numbers should drop below 1,000 by the end of April, Leung wrote on Twitter March 8. About 4.3 million people will have been infected by the time the wave ends and about 5,000 people will have died, according to Leung.

