(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong will map out its plan to resume quarantine-free travel after the current fifth wave of the pandemic subsides, HK01 cited Chief Executive Carrie Lam as saying in a letter to a local business group.

The city’s “utmost priority” is to vaccinate the elderly, the local news site quoted Lam as saying in the letter to the International Business Committee dated March 18.

“As soon as the fifth wave stabilizes,” the government will spare no effort in relaunching Hong Kong on all fronts, Lam said, according to the report. She detailed the city’s recent efforts in combating the pandemic and asked for the committee’s “understanding and tolerance,” HK01 said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.