(Bloomberg) -- Employee turnover at Hong Kong’s securities regulator more than doubled in 2021, as vacancies were difficult to fill amid a wave of emigration from the city and as strict Covid-19 prevention measures have stymied recruitment from abroad.

The Securities and Future Commission saw its staff turnover rise to 12% in 2021 from 6% as a quarter of its junior professional staff quit, Chairman Tim Lui said to lawmakers on Monday.

The extended lead time required to fill vacancies “has been compounded by the limited ability to import talent from outside Hong Kong and the effect of emigration has further reduced the available pool of candidates,” the regulator said in its budget submitted to the Legislative Council Monday.

Hong Kong has pursued a strict Covid Zero strategy to keep infections at bay, which has includes lengthy hotel quarantine and frequent last minute flight bans. The Chinese territory is now contending with a record wave of infections as the delta and omicron variants emerged.

The SFC estimated it would raise pay by 4.5% in the coming 2022-23 financial year. The regulator will create 30 new positions and upgrade 32 others, reaching a total of 1,018 staffers.

Daily turnover on the Hong Kong securities market is estimated at HK$147 billion in 2022/23, compared with about HK$149 billion in the previous year, the SFC estimated in the budget.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.