H.K. to Tighten Quarantine Rules for Travelers From U.S.: SCMP

(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong residents returning from the U.S. will be required to spend their first seven days of quarantine in a government camp, South China Morning Post reported, citing unidentified people.

An announcement on the change is expected as soon as Friday evening, the Post added.

The city’s health authorities are poised to elevate the U.S. to the highest Covid-19 risk level after a confirmed omicron case from the U.S. was found in Hong Kong on Friday, the report said.

