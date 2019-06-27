H&M Cuts Expansion Plan as Earnings Drop for Eighth Quarter

(Bloomberg) -- Hennes & Mauritz AB cut its store expansion plan as the Swedish clothing retailer’s earnings fell for an eighth consecutive quarter and the buildup of unsold garments worsened.

Pretax profit dropped 1.3% to 5.93 billion kronor ($640 million) in the three months through May. Analysts expected 6 billion kronor.

Key Insights

Investors are focusing on H&M’s inventory level, which rose 4% in local currencies and represents 18.3% of 12-month sales. The retailer has been struggling to reduce that position for three years amid a series of fashion mistakes and as some clients started shopping elsewhere.

The retailer’s decision to slow its store expansion may help reduce costs, but it may make it harder to drive revenue growth. H&M said it will open 45 fewer stores than originally planned this year.

The good news is that H&M’s sales rose 12% in June, the first month of the third quarter. That’s double the rate of the second quarter, when a rainy and cold spring weighed on European clothing retailers including Inditex SA.

Market Reaction

The shares have advanced 15% this year. H&M’s stock can be volatile because short sellers have targeted the stock, betting against almost a fifth of its freely traded shares.

Get More

See more details.

Read the statement.

To contact the reporter on this story: Thomas Mulier in Geneva at tmulier@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Eric Pfanner at epfanner1@bloomberg.net, Thomas Mulier

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.