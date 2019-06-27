Jun 27, 2019
H&M Cuts Expansion Plan as Earnings Drop for Eighth Quarter
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Hennes & Mauritz AB cut its store expansion plan as the Swedish clothing retailer’s earnings fell for an eighth consecutive quarter and the buildup of unsold garments worsened.
- Pretax profit dropped 1.3% to 5.93 billion kronor ($640 million) in the three months through May. Analysts expected 6 billion kronor.
Key Insights
- Investors are focusing on H&M’s inventory level, which rose 4% in local currencies and represents 18.3% of 12-month sales. The retailer has been struggling to reduce that position for three years amid a series of fashion mistakes and as some clients started shopping elsewhere.
- The retailer’s decision to slow its store expansion may help reduce costs, but it may make it harder to drive revenue growth. H&M said it will open 45 fewer stores than originally planned this year.
- The good news is that H&M’s sales rose 12% in June, the first month of the third quarter. That’s double the rate of the second quarter, when a rainy and cold spring weighed on European clothing retailers including Inditex SA.
Market Reaction
- The shares have advanced 15% this year. H&M’s stock can be volatile because short sellers have targeted the stock, betting against almost a fifth of its freely traded shares.
Get More
- See more details.
- Read the statement.
To contact the reporter on this story: Thomas Mulier in Geneva at tmulier@bloomberg.net
To contact the editors responsible for this story: Eric Pfanner at epfanner1@bloomberg.net, Thomas Mulier
©2019 Bloomberg L.P.