(Bloomberg) -- Hennes & Mauritz AB’s quarterly earnings gained for the first time in more than two years as a well-received summer collection helped the Swedish retailer boost profitability.

Pretax profit rose 25% to 5.01 billion kronor ($507 million) in the three months through August, which is the company’s fiscal third quarter. Analysts expected 4.89 billion kronor.

H&M has been making some progress reducing its high inventory level, which stood at 42 billion kronor at the end of August. Inventory as a proportion to sales fell to 18.5%. H&M has pledged to eventually reduce that to 14% or lower, a level last seen three years ago.

Sales have gained for the six past quarters, though part of the growth is coming from foreign-exchange moves. A weaker krona also makes it more expensive to source goods from Asia. Revenue rose 8% in local currencies in September, the first month of the fourth quarter.

Fast fashion has been a cutthroat market lately, with U.S. chain Forever 21 Inc. filing for bankruptcy earlier this week. H&M recently slashed prices to as low as $5.99 for skinny jeans and $17.99 for a dress with a belt.

The stock has advanced 46% this year. H&M’s stock can be volatile because short sellers have bet against 15% of the company’s freely traded shares, according to IHS Markit data.

