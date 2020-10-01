(Bloomberg) -- A Hennes & Mauritz AB unit was fined 35.3 million euros ($41.4 million) by a German data protection watchdog after managers trampled on the private lives of staff, storing details ranging from workers’ religious beliefs to their medical history.

“This is a case that showed a gross disregard” of data protection rules at the company’s Nuremberg venue in Germany, Johannes Caspar, head of the data protection watchdog in Hamburg, said in a statement Thursday. The high fine is “justified and should help to scare off companies from violating people’s privacy.”

The privacy violations started in 2014. They included wide-ranging surveys of staff and the storing of their private situations, such as concrete examples from people’s holidays or symptoms and medical findings for certain illnesses. Some managers also sought further private details in informal chats, including family issues or religious beliefs, which were then stored as well.

This led to a “particularly intensive” intrusion into people’s private lives, the Hamburg authority said.

H&M “admits shortcomings at the service center and has taken forceful measures to correct this,” it said, according to its 3Q report Thursday. The retailer announced it plans to permanently shut 250 stores on a net basis in 2021 after eliminating 50 this year.

Caspar welcomed the company’s “very positive” response to the episode including compensating those affected.

EU data protection regulators’ powers have increased significantly since the bloc’s so-called General Data Protection Regulation, or GDPR, took effect in May 2018. It allows watchdogs for the first time to levy fines of as much as 4% of a company’s annual global sales. The biggest fine to date was a 50 million-euro penalty for Google issued by France’s watchdog CNIL.

The H&M penalty is the biggest so far in Germany under the new rules. Germany is the company’s biggest market.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.