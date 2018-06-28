(Bloomberg) -- Hennes & Mauritz AB’s inventory buildup worsened as logistics mishaps snarled shipments, forcing the Swedish clothing retailer to cut prices even more this quarter.

The company reported earnings that fell for a fourth consecutive quarter as stock-in-trade rose 13 percent to a record 36 billion kronor ($4 billion). That’s equivalent to 18.2 percent of sales, compared with 16.1 percent a year earlier, while H&M was aiming to reduce that proportion.

“H&M’s issues will take a long time to fix,” wrote Michelle Wilson, an analyst at Berenberg. “The inventory problem has now rolled on for the seventh quarter.”

As the retailer started introducing a new logistics system to speed shipments up, H&M ran into snags that interrupted deliveries to markets including the U.S., France and Italy, as well as online Nordic sales. H&M has been struggling to adapt to the new digital landscape as customers increasingly abandon its physical stores to instead buy garments online.

“There is a lot of hard work still to do,” Chief Executive Officer Karl-Johan Persson said in the statement, adding that he sees improvement and expects a stronger second half.

Data released earlier this month showed that second-quarter sales were unchanged in local currencies, including value-added tax, despite the fact that H&M added a net 303 stores in the 12 months through May. H&M lowered its plan for store closures this year to 150 from 170, which means the retailer plans 240 net additions.

Pretax profit slumped 22 percent to 6.01 billion kronor in the three months through May, according to a statement Thursday. Analysts expected 6.28 billion kronor.

The retailer said in March that inventories should come down to the targeted level of 12 percent to 14 percent of sales during 2019 as sales pick up in the second half of this year.H&M’s shares have slumped 20 percent so far this year.

