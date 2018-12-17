H&M Has Best Quarterly Sales Growth in Three Years on Discounts

(Bloomberg) -- Hennes & Mauritz AB reported its fastest quarterly sales growth in three years as the struggling Swedish retailer slashed prices on clothes to clear excess inventory.

Revenue rose 12 percent to 56.4 billion kronor ($6.2 billion) in the three months through November, according to a statement Monday. Analysts expected sales of 56.1 billion kronor. The figures exclude value-added tax.

The gain beats the sales growth Zara operator Inditex SA reported this month and will boost optimism that H&M is reducing its record inventory position. H&M has recently been selling sweaters for as little as $9.99.

Investors won’t know until Jan. 31 what effect the sales spurt had on earnings. H&M is scheduled to report full-year results that day and analysts will be focusing on the stock-in-trade figures.

Favorable currency shifts supplied half of the growth; excluding foreign-exchange movements, sales grew 6 percent in the quarter. Inditex had a currency headwind, which crimped revenue in its most recently reported quarter.

H&M has gained 27 percent in the past three months as sentiment toward the embattled retailer seems to have shifted. It has also been buoyed by share purchases by Chairman Stefan Persson and Ikea’s investment company Interogo Holding.

