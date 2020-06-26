(Bloomberg) -- Hennes & Mauritz AB posted its first quarterly loss in more than a decade as the coronavirus pandemic forced the Swedish clothing retailer to close of many of its stores.

The pretax loss amounted to 6.48 billion kronor ($700 million) in the three months through May. Analysts had expected a loss of 6.1 billion kronor.

Key Insights

H&M gave a mixed bag of positive and negative news. The sales decline moderated to 25% so far this month from 50% in the past quarter, and the company said the bounceback is better than expected. H&M also said it will close more shops, targeting a net decrease in its store count this year of 40.

However, H&M’s long-term issue of holding too much inventory is still haunting the company. Stock-in-trade now represents 19.2% of rolling 12-month sales compared to 18.3% a year ago. H&M said it will need to increase discounts this quarter as a result.

H&M is doing the groundwork for an issue of bonds to diversify its sources of financing. That comes as H&M’s stock trades at the same level it was at about 15 years ago.

Market Reaction

The stock has gained 8.2% in the past month, paring the decline this year to 24%.

Get More

Read the statement.

See more details.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.