(Bloomberg) -- Hennes & Mauritz AB reported profit lower than analysts expected and said sales growth has decelerated as the war in Ukraine weighs on clothing purchases.

Pretax profit reached 282 million kronor ($30 million) in the three months through February, H&M said Thursday. Analysts expected profit of 1.05 billion. Sales rose 6% in local currencies in March compared with the 23% pace in the first quarter.

Like other retailers, H&M decided to temporarily pause sales in Russia, its sixth-biggest market, accounting for about 4% of total revenue in the last quarter of the past fiscal year. Stores in Ukraine and Belarus were also closed.

The first quarter typically contributes less to profit than the rest of the year as it includes post-Christmas clearance sales.

H&M had a loss in the year-earlier period due to pandemic-related store closures and discounts to clear out inventory after Christmas. H&M’s inventory began to pile up in 2016, and the retailer is still struggling to bring down the level.

Read more: Unmade in China: H&M CEO Helena Helmersson’s Terrible Year

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.