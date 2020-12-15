H&M’s Sales Go Back Into Reverse as Europe Locks Down Again

(Bloomberg) -- A recovery in Hennes & Mauritz AB’s sales stalled in the autumn as consumers curbed spending on clothes amid a new round of Covid-19 lockdowns.

From late October through November, sales fell 22% from a year earlier, the Swedish fashion retailer said Tuesday. That dragged down results for the company’s full fourth quarter, which showed a 10% drop in local-currency terms, even though sales earlier in the period were almost equal to the comparable period of 2019.

The pandemic has been a stress test for retailers around the world, revealing how strong their brick-and-mortar networks and e-commerce operations are. The start of H&M’s financial year is being marked by Germany, the retailer’s largest market, shuttering non-essential stores again, while localized restrictions have been imposed in countries such as the U.K.

H&M said in October it will permanently close 250 stores on a net basis next year, reducing the total by 5%.

