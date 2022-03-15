Mar 15, 2022
H&M Sales Growth Accelerates as Retailer Reduces Markdowns
(Bloomberg) -- Hennes & Mauritz AB said sales growth accelerated as the Swedish retailer reduced the level of markdowns on its garments.
- Revenue rose 23% excluding currency shifts in the three months through February. Sales amounted to 49.2 billion kronor ($5.1 billion). Analysts expected 49.1 billion.
Key Insights
- Like other retailers, H&M decided earlier this month to temporarily pause sales in Russia, its sixth-biggest market, accounting for about 4% of total revenue in the last quarter of the past fiscal year. Stores in Ukraine were also closed for the safety of customers and employees.
- In January, Chief Executive Officer Helena Helmersson set the goal of doubling the fast-fashion retailer’s sales by 2030, with sales growth to start increasing 10% to 15% a year again eventually.
- H&M said in January it expected that reduced markdowns would add 1 percentage point to margins in the first quarter. The Swedish retailer also said at the time it’s planning net closures of 120 stores this year, mostly in Europe.
Market Reaction
- The stock has declined 18% this year.
