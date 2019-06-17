1h ago
H&M Sales Rise for Fifth Straight Quarter
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Hennes & Mauritz AB’s sales gained for a fifth consecutive quarter as the Swedish retailer tries to reduce a buildup of inventory and end a three-year slump in earnings.
- Sales rose 11% to 57.5 billion Swedish kronor ($6.1 billion) in the three months through May, which is H&M’s second quarter. Analysts expected 57.1 billion kronor. In local currencies, revenue gained 6%.
Key Insights
- The reports suggests that H&M has made further inroads in reducing its high inventory level, which was the equivalent of 18.6% of sales in the first quarter. H&M had forecast that it would reduce discounts in the second quarter.
- H&M has struggled in recent years as its clothes fell out of favor with shoppers and amid heavy investments in online platforms. While the figures show sales have been perking up, a good portion of that was driven by the weaker Swedish krona and easier comparisons.
- The big question is whether better sales will translate into earnings growth. Operating profit has gained only once in the past 14 reported quarters. H&M’s second-quarter earnings are due June 27.
Market Reaction
- The stock has gained 22% this year. H&M’s stock can be volatile because short sellers have bet against 18.6% of the company’s freely traded shares, according to IHS Markit data.
Get More
- See more details.
- Read the statement.
To contact the reporter on this story: Anna Molin in Stockholm at amolin3@bloomberg.net
To contact the editors responsible for this story: Katerina Petroff at kpetroff@bloomberg.net, Thomas Mulier
©2019 Bloomberg L.P.