(Bloomberg) -- Hennes & Mauritz AB is selling a range of clothes inspired by the Indian designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, dubbed the king of India’s bridal market, in the latest high-profile collaboration.

The collection, which includes a sari in a first for the Swedish fast-fashion chain, launched in selected stores and on the company’s website on Thursday, according to a statement. H&M said the design of the clothes and accessories draws on Indian textile and print traditions from Sabyasachi’s Art Foundation juxtaposed with contemporary silhouettes, and includes items such as sequined kaftans with a price tag of $299.

“The focus on Indian textiles and prints in this collaboration may suit the post-pandemic consumer who wants a change from the casual ‘lockdown look’ but isn’t ready for traditional formal wear,” Bloomberg Intelligence senior analyst Charles Allen said in an interview.

Sabyasachi’s bridal and formal event wear is coveted in India and his label designed one of the outfits worn by actress Priyanka Chopra during multiple receptions to celebrate her marriage to Nick Jonas.

This is not the first celebrity designer collaboration for H&M. In the past the company has teamed up with Versace, Karl Lagerfield, Erdem, Kenzo and Giambattista Valli among others. From September, the Swedish retailer will launch another Asia inspired collaboration, with Japan-based Toga Archives

H&M said in its latest earnings report that the current quarter had started well, bringing sales back to almost pre-pandemic levels.

