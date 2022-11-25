(Bloomberg) -- H2O Asset Management and its two founders risk a record combined fine of €93 million ($97 million) after French regulators accused the London-based fund of making unauthorized investments in securities owned by controversial German financier Lars Windhorst.

H2O shouldn’t have invested in bonds linked to Windhorst’s holding company Tennor as they were illiquid and difficult to value, according to an official at France’s Autorité des Marchés Financiers. Those improper investments in turn meant that H2O was unable to adequately process requests from clients to pull billions of euros from a suite of funds, that were regulated under French law, following a negative news article.

“The breaches are of unprecedented gravity due to their nature, their scope and their consequences” for investors, according to Lauriane Bonnet, an official at the AMF’s prosecuting body. She recommended a record €75 million penalty for H2O, while co-founders Bruno Crastes should be made to pay €15 million, the maximum for a single person, and Vincent Chailley €3 million. Bonnet also requested a 10-year industry ban for Crastes.

The probe is part of the fallout from a crisis of confidence among clients after the Financial Times wrote in 2019 about the scale of illiquid investments in companies linked to Windhorst. In 2020, H2O was forced by the AMF to freeze some of its funds, reopening them only after segregating the Windhorst-linked notes from other assets and placing them in vehicles known as side pockets.

In total, H2O clients saw around €1.6 billion of their holdings placed in the side pockets. Bonnet said those holdings have diminished by at least €558 million in value.

‘Unpredictable’

The allegations were detailed Friday in front of the AMF’s enforcement committee, an independent panel that typically announces its final decision on any penalties several weeks later. During the hearing, H2O management and its defense team disputed the accusations.

“We can’t be blamed for having been unable to predict something that was unpredictable,” Crastes said. “The press articles placed these securities in a situation where there was no more liquidity: everyone sold our securities.”

Eléonore Hannezo, a lawyer for the asset manager, said the requested fines are “totally out of proportion” given that there are no allegations of fraud or personal enrichment. She added that the UK’s exit from the European Union means the AMF enforcement committee doesn’t have formal competence to look at the alleged violations.

Meanwhile Crastes and Chailley were given a boost by the opinion of an AMF official who played the role of neutral “devil’s advocate” in the hearing. She said that H2O should take responsibility while the two co-founders can’t be blamed.

According to AMF officials, the crux of the case rests on the fact that H2O shouldn’t have selected illiquid investments linked to Windhorst for its suite of funds as that harmed investors’ ability to exit at any time.

Bonnet also highlighted the “importance” of the enforcement committee’s decision for disgruntled investors seeking compensation for their loses. “It will make it easier for investors to prove a fault” in civil courts, she said.

H2O’s lawyers said that the firm did its utmost to allow clients to pull money from the funds after the FT’s coverage.

Attorney Arnaud de La Cotardière said that in just eight days H2O was able to satisfy exit requests worth a total of €6.2 billion from French-regulated funds. “That’s considerable,” he said.

H2O was once the largest backer of Windhorst, holding more than €2 billion of bonds linked to companies he controlled. The German financier eventually agreed to buy back the notes in several steps, and said in August that he planned to pay H2O at least €550 million within weeks.

Empty Promise

But according to the co-chief executive officer of H2O Group, that was another empty promise.

“It obviously hasn’t yet materialized, it is not the first time that this has happened,” Loic Guilloux said on Friday.

The largest AMF fine to date for a single company was handed down to Amundi Asset Management in 2021, when it was fined €25 million for wash trades and harming the interests of a client fund.

Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority is also investigating H2O for compliance breaches, according to the money manager’s most recent accounts.

In closing remarks, Crastes said he’d always acted in the interest of investors, highlighted the high returns he brought them and suggested that this might have been irksome to competitors in the UK.

“Throughout my career I’ve always been known for my integrity,” he said.

