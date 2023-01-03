(Bloomberg) -- H2O Asset Management was fined a record of €75 million ($79 million) over accusations the London-based fund made unauthorized investments in illiquid securities owned by controversial German financier Lars Windhorst.

Co-founders Bruno Crastes and Vincent Chailley were fined €15 million and €3 million respectively, according to a decision released on Tuesday.

The enforcement committee of France’s Autorité des Marchés Financiers followed the recommendation of the AMF’s prosecuting body on the fines.

The probe was part of the fallout from a crisis of confidence among H2O clients after the Financial Times wrote in 2019 about the scale of illiquid investments in companies linked to Windhorst.

