(Bloomberg) -- Natixis-backed H2O Asset Management saw its assets decline further on Monday, with a group of its largest funds seeing their biggest ever single-day drop.

That makes for the fourth straight day of decreasing assets at H2O, a London-based asset management firm, that had the liquidity of some of its holdings questioned by Morningstar Inc.. The money manager saw assets at six of its biggest funds fall by 2.6 billion euros ($3 billion) on Monday.

On Tuesday, H2O said it received some material inflows after a slowdown in net outflows since Monday.

The fall in assets comes as H2O said it had sold 300 million euros of the Windhorst-linked holdings on Monday. The sale and a marking down of the non-rated corporate bond holdings across H2O’s range reduced the value of the non-rated corporate bonds to 500 million euros, a spokeswoman said on Monday.

Morningstar raised concerns about the “liquidity and appropriateness” of some corporate-bond holdings as well as potential conflicts of interest last week. The funds, which allow clients to make daily withdrawals, hold rarely traded bonds issued by companies linked to controversial German financier Lars Windhorst investment vehicle Tennor.

H2O’s assets have doubled to $37.6 billion since 2017, according to an investor letter seen by Bloomberg.

