(Bloomberg) -- German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck said a tougher stance must be taken against countries that are profiting from Russia’s sanction evasion.

The economy minister told reporters in Washington that he spoke with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen about better implementation of curbs against Moscow.

One solution would be to “talk more seriously to the states that we know are profiting from sanctions evasion,” he said. “They also have their interests, selling their raw materials, goods, critical minerals and energy on the world market — so we are not without strength there.”

Habeck said that he’s sure that the Group of Seven or the alliance of countries supporting Ukraine will act accordingly.

He also highlighted that the current system of self-reporting by companies that suspect sanctions evasion may be flawed.

“But we could also turn things around so that customs officials, if they have information, go to the companies themselves and say, ‘show us the order, show us the inventory’,” Habeck said.

