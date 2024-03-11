(Bloomberg) -- Pakistan appointed Habib Bank Ltd.’s chief executive officer as its new finance minister to help bolster the cash-strapped economy after a contentious election.

Muhammad Aurangzeb, 59, stepped down from his role at the bank to become finance minister, the company said in a statement Monday. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is yet to name the portfolios for his cabinet members.

A former JPMorgan Chase & Co. executive, Aurangzeb was chosen over other possible candidates, including longtime Sharif ally Ishaq Dar and ex-central bank governor Shamshad Akhtar.

The new finance minister’s most pressing challenge would be to secure at least $6 billion in loans from the International Monetary Fund to tide over the economy, which has been battered by surging inflation and slowing growth. Shehbaz Sharif has said Pakistan needs to secure a new loan as a priority.

The nation also needs to unlock the final $1.1 billion tranche from an IMF program that ends next month. Some $1 billion of Pakistan’s dollar denominated bonds mature in April as well.

