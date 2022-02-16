(Bloomberg) -- A German fuel-distribution firm whose IT systems were hacked in late January began making deliveries again from at least one of its depots, indicating that weeks-long disruption may be about to ease.

Mabanaft, which runs a storage company in Germany called Oiltanking Deutschland, made a fuel delivery to a customer from its Hamburg site, according to a person familiar with the matter. A separate person said that all fuel loadings from that location are now up and running again.

Mabanaft declined to comment other than to say its investigations into the cyberattack are ongoing.

Read more: ‘Black Cat’ Ransomware Tied to German Fuel Depot Hack

Mabanaft has been working to restore its operations after the breach left swaths of fuel depots unable to load trucks. It has been testing a return to operations since the end of last week.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.