(Bloomberg) -- Cybercriminals are using advertising tools to make their scams as “clickable” as possible.

In a new kind of email phishing tactic, hackers are sending malicious PDF attachments containing a link that’s registered through an advertising network, security researchers from HP Inc., said in findings released Thursday. When email recipients click the link, which hackers use to collect analytics on the number of clicks that their messages attract, they’re directed to a kind of malware called DarkGate.

Advertising tools allow hackers to more effectively evade detection and, crucially, measure the extent to which their scam operations are successful in much the same way that legitimate websites analyze their internet traffic. Because the link is registered under a legitimate advertising network, it has a more credible URL, which is less likely to draw skepticism by potential victims, according to researchers.

“Cybercriminals are applying the same tools a business might use to manage a marketing campaign to optimize their malware campaigns, increasing the likelihood the user will take the bait,” said Ian Pratt, global head of security for personal systems at HP.

Hackers have also utilized other legitimate corporate tools to advance their operations like PowerShell, a task automation program from Microsoft Corp., and WinSCP, a file manager.

DarkGate malware is capable of collecting keystrokes and accessing sensitive files, according to cybersecurity research. It’s sold on various Russian-speaking cybercriminal forums.

Ad services also help hackers subvert many automated cybersecurity products by including a CAPTCHA test to determine is someone is a human or a bot. CAPTCHAs defeat many cyber tools because the automated nature of their scanning, a standard practice, fails the identity test.

The DarkGate campaign has experimented with different types of PDFs to trick victims, including one depicting a fake OneDrive error and the other in the style of an Adobe Reader interface, according to Alex Holland, a senior malware analyst on HP’s threat research team.

“That’s probably an indicator that they’re actually using these analytical tools to assess which lure is more effective than the other,” Holland added.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.