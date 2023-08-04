(Bloomberg) -- Said Haidar’s macro hedge fund, known for its stunning gains and losses, took another wild swing downward in July.

The Haidar Jupiter fund slumped an estimated 14% last month, partly reversing the 27% surge achieved in June, according to an investor letter seen by Bloomberg News. The loss leaves the fund down about 38.5% this year, the letter showed. The hedge fund managed $1.9 billion at the end of June.

A spokesman for the New York-based investment firm declined to comment.

Haidar is among macro hedge funds suffering through this year’s bond market volatility. Bets tied to short-term interest rates are being rapidly recalibrated to reflect the changing pace and extent of central banks’ tighter monetary policy.

The hedge fund manager wrote that traders were yet again expecting a near-term end to rate-raising cycles, according to another investor letter.

“However, we continue to believe that investors should heed the cautionary examples of the Bank of Canada and Reserve Bank of Australia, both of which were forced to resume hiking after pausing, as well as the Bank of England, which reaccelerated its pace of rate hikes after slowing prematurely,” he wrote.

Last month, Haidar told clients he benefited in June from global bond market weakness and strength in European currencies as well as the US dollar relative to Asian currencies.

Haidar’s clients are seeing their fortunes turn this year after his highly-leveraged positions generated a 193% return last year, marking his best ever annual gain since starting the firm more than two decades ago. This year, his fund has swung between monthly losses of 32% in March and gains of 27% in June.

He founded his eponymous firm in 1997 and bets on macroeconomic shifts around the world. While much of the $4 trillion hedge fund industry now aims for steady returns to cater to risk-averse clients such as pensions, Haidar runs a high-octane strategy where double-digits gains or losses are frequent.

