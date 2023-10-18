(Bloomberg) -- Early on a hot, sunny morning in September, I’m nibbling ripe, juicy merlot grapes at the famed Masseto winery in Tuscany’s Bolgheri region as workers unload lush, purple berries. Winemaker Gaia Cinnirella smiles as she samples a grape. “For the most part, I’m very happy,” she says. “The potential for a great wine this year is good. We’re lucky.”

The growing season wasn’t easy, with the kind of rain, oppressive humidity and extreme heat Cinnirella has seen only while visiting Asia. In many parts of Italy and France, that combination fostered 2023’s biggest problem: downy mildew, a fungal disease that can spread quickly in vineyards, damaging grapes and drastically reducing yields. Masseto had a team of 80 vineyard workers on alert, checking every vine regularly to catch any outbreak and treat it before it could spread.

Not so lucky was organic boutique estate Girolamo Russo on Mt. Etna in Sicily, which couldn’t spray chemical fungicides in its century-old vineyards to kill off the region’s worst mildew attack in 70 years. The result: It will produce 70% less wine than last year. Another season like this could put the property out of business.

In fact, according to predictions by the European Commission, the French Ministry of Agriculture, and other groups, for the first time in years Italy will no longer be the top wine-producing nation in the world. Analysts see a 12% plunge in production volume in Italy, bringing the figure below 44 million hectoliters for 2023. That’s compared to 46 million hectoliters predicted in France, which would put the country at the top of global output.

Harvest always tells of sharp contrasts from region to region, sometimes from estate to nearby estate. This year was marked not just by mildew but by extreme weather climate change brought around the world: In Italy, entire vineyards in Emilia Romagna were swept away in May when storms dumped seven months’ worth of rain in 72 hours. Hailstones the size of golf balls destroyed vines in 15 villages in the Republic of Georgia’s Kakheti wine region in a matter of minutes on Sept. 2.

The other big problems in Europe were drought and the scorching heat that hammered summer tourists. Soaring temperatures and the hottest August on record in Spain affected early ripening varieties such as tempranillo so severely that the country’s production is predicted to fall more than 20%. Some parts of Europe will produce the smallest grape harvest in six years.

Still, this doesn’t mean that the resulting wines will be poor in quality, so expect peaks of excellence—depending on location.

The positive surprise this year has been from California. Harvest has lagged up to a month behind last year after the kind of long, cool growing season that harks back to a time before climate change and annual wildfires. Many winemakers expect a crescendo of excellent cabernet grapes in their cellars in mid-October. The vintage in Napa may be superb. Here’s an overview, by region.

A Promising Yield in Napa, Sonoma and Paso Robles After a Long, Cool Season

Let’s start with a winner. What a difference a year can make! Last year brought the earliest harvest ever in northern California; in 2023 it has run a month later than usual. This reflects winter rains that replenished just enough moisture in the soil, after years of drought, to sustain vines through the summer, as well as the coolest summer in more than a decade. Chandon winemaker Pauline Lhote calls the vintage “one for the record books.”

Mega grape grower Andy Beckstoffer, who is celebrating his 54th harvest and who owns vineyards in Sonoma, Napa and Lake counties, says the harvest season had the best start ever for all varieties.

Matt Crafton, winemaker at Chateau Montelena in Napa, puts it this way: “When I think about the wines that made Montelena and the Napa Valley great, they were created in vintages like 2023, with a slow, steady development of flavor, texture and character. It doesn’t get much better than this.” High temperatures in October pushed reds toward a strong finish line. Other winemakers are predicting deeply flavoredwines with more nuance than those of 2019 and with lower alcohol levels.

The story in Sonoma is similar. “In my nearly 20 vintages of winemaking on the Sonoma coast, I have never seen a longer and cooler vintage,” says Jamie Kutch, who makes top pinot noirs and chardonnay. “I never thought I would see a year where some Napa Valley cabernet was harvested before our pinot noir.”

At Tablas Creek winery in Paso Robles on Oct. 5, harvest was only one-third finished, partly thanks to a record-cool September. “Everything we’ve picked so far looks outstanding,” owner Jason Haas posted on his blog. He expects harvest might last into November, so his fingers remain crossed.

Cold Nights in Oregon Betoken a Fine Future for Pinot Noir

In the Willamette Valley, some wineries began picking in early September for rosé and expect the end of harvest in mid-October. Luisa Ponzi, of Ponzi Vineyards, says the clear days and very cold nights indicate excellent quality for the pinot noir. As the fruit came in, it was looking and tasting near perfection, she says. She expects “intense color, bright acidity and an emphasis on spice aromatics.” The season, she says, reminds her of 2012—“an epic vintage in Oregon.” Others anticipate wines with lots of fruit that will be ready to drink early.

Late Rain Saves the Day in Alsace

Recent weeks brought welcome rainfall and cool weather to recharge the Alsatian soil, along with enough heat and sun to ripen grapes, according to Jean Frederic Hugel of Famille Hugel. “Overall, the fruit is very healthy; 2023 is shaping up extremely well.” (The fruit had to be sorted, as ripeness was inconsistent.) Expect good rieslings and pinot noirs from top producers.

Small Yields in Bordeaux, With Mixed Results

Bordeaux presents a complicated picture of haves and have-nots, with winemakers reaping the smallest harvest since 2017. Pierre Caseneuve of Château Paloumey calls 2023 “a roller coaster ride.” Mildew hit about 90% of producers, according to Bordeaux wine bureau CIVB, with merlot vines the most vulnerable. Organic estate Château Smith Haut Lafitte, for example, lost 40% of its merlot grapes. Sorting was essential, says winemaker Fabien Teitgen, who adds that the remaining grapes are high in quality and aromatic, with substantial tannins and notes of red and black fruit. It’s now picking cabernet.

Close monitoring at Château Mouton Rothschild kept mildew from spreading, but its team has reported that grapes show “an extremely promising balance, confirming a high-quality vintage.” In Saint-Emilion, 2023 reminds the team at Château Quintus of the great 2016 vintage. Expect blends to contain much more cabernet than merlot. Once again, estates that could afford to have teams working hard in the vineyards to treat mildew quickly did best.

Lower Alcohol, More Fruit in Burgundy

Burgundy’s results are full of exciting promise, notwithstanding changeable weather, localized hailstorms in the Chalonnaise and heat waves at the end of August. Veronique Drouhin of Domaine Drouhin, which owns vineyards throughout the region, says: “The crop is very generous in both whites and reds. A welcome situation!” That’s a big contrast with 2021, a year of destructive frosts.

Some pinot noir grapes this year suffered from sunburn and heat, leading to shriveled berries, but these will be thrown out on sorting tables. “The whites will be almost uniformly delicious in flavor,” says Burgundy guru Jasper Morris, who lives in the region and tracks what’s happening on his Inside Burgundy website. He adds that quality varied widely among reds, but producers were happy with what was left after essential sorting, especially in Pommard.

At Domaine Faiveley, which owns vineyards all over Burgundy, Erwan Faiveley says his reds “show good acidity, sugar and atomic [perfect] balance.” The wines will be juicier, fruitier and less concentrated, and lower in alcohol and acidity than last year. In Chablis, rain and fluctuating temperatures encouraged mildew, so producers suffered grape losses but the quality looks good.

Heavy Grapes and Strong Chardonnay in Champagne

Success mostly came in both quality and quantity for top producers, compared to the low-yield vintages of 2020 and 2021. (2022 was a good year.) “We have bigger grapes and incredibly heavy clusters, which will allow us to pick just the very good quality fruit during sorting,” says Denis Bunner of Bollinger. Bunches weigh 30% more than usual, something never seen before in Champagne. The chardonnay is exceptional.

Here’s caution, however: Unripe grapes, mildew and rot demanded sorting during picking and required much more time. Quality-focused wineries with their own vineyards and picking teams had an advantage. At Henri Giraud, Sebastien Le Golvet, chef de cave, says powdery mildew and the fungus botrytis were isolated by working plots of chardonnay “like little gardens.”

A Tough Yield in Languedoc-Roussillon

In France’s largest wine region, heat and extreme drought resulted in a smaller harvest of tiny grapes with super concentrated flavors. Organic estate Domaine Lafage in Perpignan says plots where regenerative agriculture was practiced lost fewer grapes and produced fresher, larger ones. The good news: The 2023 rosés will be “round and balanced with freshness, intensity and delicate aromas.”

Rot and Mildew in the Loire Valley, Variable With Many Bright Spots

There were triumphs and disappointments in the Loire Valley, depending on location and grape variety, with harvest extending into October. Muscadet is a winner, with ripe, concentrated grapes; as was ever-popular Sancerre. In Pouilly-Fumé, says Loic Cailbourdin of Domaine Cailbourdin, grapes had an “outstanding balance of quality.” The picture isn’t as good in Anjou, where excessive rain brought rot and mildew, especially for chenin blanc, and wine quality will vary. Some producers had to cut off rotten grapes by hand.

A Difficult Year for Rosé in Its Spiritual Home, Provence

Spring rain was followed by sun-soaked summer heat waves with temperatures up to 105F (41C). Château Minuty began harvesting in the dark of night on Aug. 21; as heat increased concentration in the grapes and reduced acidity, speed was essential. Reds will be very good, but only those producers who picked early and at night will make top rosés.

A Dry Heat in Rhône, Balanced Wines to Come

A dearth of rain and high temperatures in August turned 2023 from a classic late September harvest into one of the earliest ever, according to Stéphane Ogier of the eponymous domaine in Còte Rôtie. Chapoutier calls the grapes from its Saint-Joseph single vineyard Les Granits “sublime.” The president of the Inter Rhône trade organization says reds and whites overall will be “full, dense, balanced—with good acidity.” Despite extreme heat waves, cool nights saved the day.

A Small Harvest in Italy, With a Wide Range of Outlooks

“2023 emphasizes that there’s no typical harvest,” says Cristina Mariani-May, president and chief executive officer at Banfi Vintners. Thanks to mildew and unpredictably extreme weather, Italy will lose its place as the world’s largest wine producer this year, registering one of the smallest harvests of recent times.

Piedmont, home to Barolo, is on top in 2023, though hail significantly damaged some vineyards; rock star winemaker Chiara Boschis at E. Pira Chiara Boschis winery in Barolo lost much of her dolcetto. The best whites show intense aromas, while reds from Nebbiolo are ripening in sunshine right now.

Sassicaia general manager Carlo Paoli, like the winemakers at Masseto and Ornellaia in Tuscany’s Bolgheri region, sees a good vintage with elegance and complexity.

Keep in mind that south of Florence, there was 70% more rain from January to August than in 2022; downy mildew pushed down production in almost every region in central and southern Italy, especially Abruzzo and Sicily. The amount of wine will be reduced by from 20% to 45%.

As for prosecco, a combination of drought and some of the most devastating hail ever to strike Italy’s northeast changed the picture for this popular sparkling wine, according to the Consorzio di Tutela del Prosecco. Some producers lost up to 90% of their crop. But fruit quality is good, and the amount of prosecco produced in the best zone will be down only 10% to 20%.

Multiple Disaster Regions in Spain

Relentless drought and heat, plus wind and hailstorms, mark what looks to be the smallest wine harvest in Spain’s history. Areas such as Catalonia have suffered most, with vineyards in the Cava sparkling wine region so dry that the roots of vines died; some producers expect production to drop 40% to 50%. The country itself presents a mixed picture. Both mildew and botrytis, the noble rot that makes great sweet wines, affected vineyards in parts of Rioja, while Rias Baixas and Ribera del Duero have excellent grapes in abundance.

Decent Prospects for Port in Portugal

A year of ups and downs in Portugal ended mainly positive. The Symington family, which owns multiple port houses in the Douro, reports that white grapes look good, with high acidity levels. For reds, September was mostly smooth sailing with celebratory nights of foot-treading just-picked grapes. Will this be a vintage year for Port? Wait and see.

Wild Success in England

England enjoyed a record-breaking harvest this year as climate change benefited its grapes. Vintners started picking in October and describe the vintage as amazing, with long, slow ripening, a sunny September, exceptional quality and the biggest yields ever.

