(Bloomberg) -- Hainan reported more than 1,000 Covid-19 cases for Sunday, as tourists stranded in the popular holiday destination protested over the weekend.

The Chinese province recorded 1,162 cases, pushing nationwide infections to 2,312 -- the first time in more than three months cases have topped 2,000 for three consecutive days.

Provincial authorities announced that commercial flights for domestic passengers from Sanya, a popular tourist spot on Hainan’s southern tip, would resume Monday, according to a statement on the city’s WeChat account. However, travelers can only fly out provided there are no new cases in their tour groups and hotels within the last seven days.

Earlier, vacationers at the Wyndham Hotel and the Marriott Yalong Bay protested about being locked down for more than a week, guests told Bloomberg News. More than a hundred people were seen chanting outside the Wyndham that they want to go home, according to a video shared by a guest. A Wyndham spokesperson for the hotel didn’t respond to requests for comment.

During a Saturday visit to Hainan, vice-premier Sun Chunlan said that stranded tourists should be guaranteed services and other provinces and cities shouldn’t prevent them from going home, the South China Morning Post reported. Sun said about 150,000 tourists are stuck in Hainan, according to the news outlet.

In Tibet, three health officials were removed from their posts for failing to prevent the spread of the recent Covid outbreak.

The sacked officials include the party secretary and director of the municipal health commission of Lhasa, as well as the party secretary of the city’s center for disease control and prevention.

The Covid flareups in a handful of China’s popular tourist regions, including Tibet, Hainan and Xinjiang -- which reported 344 cases for Sunday -- have disrupted the holidays of thousands of travelers.

The country’s Covid-Zero policy that deploys snap lockdowns and mandatory quarantine for close contacts and isolation of positive cases, have made it a gamble for visitors. Despite the social and economic toll, Chinese President Xi Jinping has repeatedly said that zero-tolerance remains the right approach to fighting the virus.

