(Bloomberg) -- A gang that kidnapped a group of 16 U.S. citizens and a Canadian in Haiti is demanding a $17 million ransom, or $1 million for each hostage, according to the New York Times.

The ransom demand was made to the country chief of the Christian Aid Ministries, an Ohio-based religious organization, Haiti Justice Minister Liszt Quitel said, according to the Times. The gang likely knows the demands won’t be met and may consider a counteroffer, though negotiations can take days or weeks, she said. The group has not set a deadline for payment.

The hostages were taken on Oct. 16 and include five children, five men and seven women. Kidnappings in Haiti have increased threefold since the assassination of President Jovenel Moise. The U.S. state department has said it is aware of the kidnapping.

