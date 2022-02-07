(Bloomberg) -- Embattled Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry dismissed calls to step down, saying his priority remains organizing fair and violence-free elections that will allow the Caribbean nation to emerge from long-running political chaos.

In a speech and a series of Tweets Monday, Henry blasted political organizations that want a transitional government installed.

“No one has the authority or the right to meet at a hotel, or abroad, to decide in small committees who is to be president or prime minister,” he wrote. “All this is a distraction.”

Various groups -- including a cadre of Haitian senators -- argue that Henry’s term ended Monday, the same day that President Jovenel Moise would have stepped down had he not been assassinated in July.

Henry has said he wants to hold long-overdue elections for president and the legislature this year, but says gang violence and political instability are hampering the effort.

