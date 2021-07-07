(Bloomberg) -- Haitian President Jovenel Moise was assassinated at his home by a group of unidentified people in the capital Port-Au-Prince, the Associated Press reported, citing a statement from the country’s interim prime minister.

First Lady Martine Moise was injured and is in the hospital, it said.

Moise had governed by decree since January 2020, when parliamentary terms expired without scheduled elections being held. The opposition had said he was illegally amassing power and enacting laws in violation of the constitution. Moise responded to the claims by saying he was “not a dictator.”

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.