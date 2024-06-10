(Bloomberg) -- Haiti’s newly-elected prime minister Garry Conille was hospitalized late Saturday in Port-au-Prince, The Associated Press cited an official as saying.

It wasn’t known why Conille was admitted to hospital, the news service said. A spokesman for Conille did not immediately return a message for comment, according to the AP.

Louis Gérald Gilles, a member of the transitional presidential council that recently choose Conille as leader of the troubled Caribbean country, said he was en route to the hospital and did not have further information, the agency reported.

Conille, who was elected prime minister on May 28, was touring Haiti’s main international airport earlier on Saturday, AP said.

To view the source of this information click here

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.