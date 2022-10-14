(Bloomberg) -- Thousands of Haitians are enduring famine-like conditions as gang violence and protests paralyze the economy and hamper delivery of food, fuel and water, the UN’s World Food Programme said Friday.

The WFP found a record 4.7 million people, or about 40% of the population, face “acute” hunger in the Caribbean nation, according to a report published Friday.

Of those, 1.8 million risk “emergency” levels of hunger, the agency said. And in the gang-ridden Cite Soleil neighborhood of the capital Port-au-Prince, some 19,000 people are facing “catastrophic” levels of hunger.

The agency said it’s the first time that Haitians have suffered this most severe level of hunger, meaning its victims are in “urgent need of humanitarian assistance.”

Haiti has asked the UN, the US and others for troops to help quell the violence and control gangs, and Washington says it’s evaluating the request. The crisis also risks spilling over into other countries in the region as Haitians flee the chaos.

Also Friday, the UN said at least 8,000 children under the age of five in Cite Soleil are at risk of dying due to the combination of hunger and the outbreak of cholera.

The latest round of unrest was sparked, in part, by rising food and fuel prices amid a collapsing economy. Inflation is running at more than 30% in Haiti, and it’s the only nation in the hemisphere that is expected to see its economy shrink this year, according to the International Monetary Fund.

