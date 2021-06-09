(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. economy is “going gangbusters” at the moment and the Bank of England may need to consider turning off the monetary stimulus tap to keep inflation in check, according to Chief Economist Andy Haldane. The pound rose.

Haldane, who is leaving the role this month, said it was “hard to find anything whose price isn’t going up at the moment” and it was important to stop any temporary blip in inflation from becoming embedded.

Speaking in an interview on LBC radio, he added that it was important the U.K. didn’t become too dependent on “monetary medicine.” The pound rose as much as 0.2% after the comments, and was 0.1% higher at $1.4172 as of 8:12 a.m. in London.

“It is the case that growth across the U.K. is picking up a real rate of knots, going gangbusters actually the economy just at the moment, and that’s a great thing to see,” he said. There are “pretty punchy pressures on prices” he said, adding “that may mean at some stage, we need to start turning off the tap when it comes to the monetary policy support we’ve been providing.”

The comments are the latest expression of economic optimism from Haldane, which have often been accompanied by warnings about inflation. He was the only member of the Monetary Policy Committee to vote to reduce the bank’s bond-buying target in May.

Warning that inflation could endure above the BOE’s 2% target for longer than many think, Haldane also told LBC:

Ending U.K. virus restrictions as currently planned on June 21 would give the economy a “leg up” by allowing businesses and workers to plan

U.K. workers may require pay rises, and other measures to encourage spending, to help keep boosting demand as government support is withdrawn

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has “played a blinder” during the crisis

He hopes the jobs market can avoid a serious fallout when furlough ends

Note: The U.K. economy, which shrank the most in three centuries in 2020, is forecast by the BOE to have the strongest growth since 1941 this year as consumers splurge savings accumulated during the pandemic

