(Bloomberg) -- Haleon Plc shares surged after the consumer-health company said growth accelerated last quarter and revenue could grow as much as 6% this year.

The stock had its biggest gain since the company’s spinoff from GSK Plc, rising as much as 9% in London trading. The company expects organic growth between 4% and 6% in 2024. Analysts anticipate gains of 4.4%, according to estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

The maker of Sensodyne toothpaste, Centrum vitamins and Panadol tablets has cut costs and pared its portfolio since the split from GSK in 2022. Haleon agreed in January to sell its ChapStick lip balms to Suave Brands.

Other consumer-goods companies with health products such as Reckitt Benckiser Plc and Nestle SA have reported disappointing results in recent weeks. Reckitt, which sells Panadol rival Nurofen, noted a weaker market for cold and flu medicines on Wednesday.

The spinoff from GSK was “a heavy lift,” Haleon Chief Executive Officer Brian McNamara said in an interview. “We had a lot of work to do and still to do, to get the company’s systems and processes in the right place.”

Now, McNamara said, Haleon’s products are in the right categories, with the right portfolio.

GSK has been gradually selling off its stake in Haleon, raising £978 million ($1.2 billion) in the latest sale.

