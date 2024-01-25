(Bloomberg) -- Haleon Plc agreed to sell its ChapStick lip balms to Suave Brands in a deal valued at around $510 million to streamline its portfolio.

The consumer-health company will receive about $430 million in cash from the sale, it said in a statement Thursday. It will also get a minority stake in Suave, owned by the private equity firm Yellow Wood Partners, worth around $80 million as part of the deal.

Haleon, spun off by drugmaker GSK Plc about 18 months ago, is working to pare down its portfolio, which includes Centrum vitamins and Sensodyne toothpaste. It plans to use the proceeds to pay down debt.

“While ChapStick is a great brand, much loved by consumers around the world, it is not a core focus,” Chief Executive Officer Brian McNamara said in the release.

Haleon shares were little changed in London trading, rising less than 1%. They have gained about 2% since the spinoff in July 2022. ChapStick, known for its themed lip balms, generated £112 million ($142 million) in revenue last year.

(Updates with Haleon shares in fifth paragraph)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.