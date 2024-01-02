(Bloomberg) -- Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will face off in a Des Moines, Iowa, presidential debate next week as they duel for the mantle of chief rival to Donald Trump for the Republican nomination.

With the former president counter-programming it, the event is shaping up as a battle for second place in the state that will host the first contest in the Republican presidential primary days later. A Des Moines Register/NBC News/Mediacom Iowa Poll last month showed 51% of likely Iowa GOP caucus-goers supporting Trump.

The Jan. 10 debate will be the smallest so far, with Ohio entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie failing to get an invitation.

Haley trails DeSantis by 2.5 percentage points in the RealClearPolitics average of Iowa polls. But the two candidates are neck-and-neck in national polls as Haley has surged on the strength of strong debate performances in their four official meetings to date.

The debate, sponsored by CNN and to be held at Drake University, will be the first encounter not sanctioned by the Republican National Committee. The RNC freed candidates of their commitments to participate only in party-sponsored debates after the last gathering in Tuscaloosa last month.

CNN also invited Trump, who has boycotted every debate in the 2024 campaign. Instead, Trump will appear at a live town hall sponsored by Fox News.

“It’s time for Donald Trump to show up,” Haley said in a statement. “As the debate stage continues to shrink, it’s getting harder for Donald Trump to hide.”

The Ramaswamy campaign said CNN’s exclusion of the 38-year-old political newcomer will guarantee “the most boring presidential ‘debate’ in modern history.” Ramaswamy sits at 5.9% in an average of Iowa polls, more than 10 points behind Haley and in fourth place.

