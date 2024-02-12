(Bloomberg) -- Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley described as “ludicrous” former President Donald Trump’s support for across-the-board tariffs on imports — as well as a 60% levy on Chinese goods — saying such a move would hurt American consumers.

“It is ludicrous that he wants to go and raise those tariffs to everything that we import,” Haley said Monday on Bloomberg Television’s Surveillance. “That’s going to affect American families on anything from baby strollers to appliances. Every American family will see at least a $2,800 increase in their taxes.”

Trump has proposed a 60% tariff on all Chinese imports, an approach that would shrink a $575 billion trade pipeline to practically nothing, Bloomberg Economics analysis shows. He’s also floated the idea of 10% across-the-board tariffs on all imports, an idea that has sparked concerns among European Union allies.

Read More: In Trump-Biden 2024 Rematch, the Only Sure Loser Is China

“Trump wants to do tariffs across-the-board on every country,” Haley — Trump’s only major remaining rival for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination — said, adding that China should be treated differently than other countries.

US leaders must ensure America isn’t dependent on China economically to the point where Beijing “could pull the rug out” from under Washington, Haley said, citing national security concerns.

Trump’s campaign didn’t respond to a request for comment.

--With assistance from Annmarie Hordern, Jonathan Ferro and Lisa Abramowicz.

