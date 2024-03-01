(Bloomberg) -- Nikki Haley lamented the direction of the Republican Party — claiming it has abandoned its core principles of small government and free markets — with rival Donald Trump on the cusp of clinching the nomination.

“I get why Republicans are leaving the Republican Party, because we were just always about small government and freedom: economic freedom, personal freedom,” Haley told reporters in Washington Friday morning. “You don’t see economic freedom coming from Republicans now.”

Haley represents a dying brand of Republicanism focused on lowering government spending and promoting free trade and hawkish foreign policies — philosophies that have largely been abandoned by Trump and his wing of the party. Haley expressed frustration over Trump’s divisive rhetoric, saying it is off-putting to women, minorities and young people the party needs to attract to grow.

Haley said Republicans have taken too hard a line on abortion and they need to have a more compassionate tone.

“Maybe it’s Republicans’ fault that we’re not communicating something that makes people want to come” to the party, she said.

Haley is making a slew of campaign and fundraising stops across the country ahead of Super Tuesday on March 5 when fifteen states will cast ballots. She is scheduled to make stops in North Carolina, Massachusetts and Texas in the coming days.

She told CNN she plans to be in her home state of South Carolina, which has already voted, for the results to come in on Super Tuesday. Haley has vowed to stay in the race through the fast-approaching Super Tuesday contests, despite Trump’s wins in the early nominating contests, including South Carolina, where she lost by roughly 20 percentage points last month.

Speculation about the longevity of her campaign has risen in recent weeks as Trump continued to notch wins in all the early primary states. Haley’s campaign has not announced any events after March 5.

She raised about $12 million in February, even after losing to Trump in Iowa and New Hampshire, according to her campaign. That money will allow Haley to continue her bid even if she has an increasingly narrow path to the GOP nomination.

Haley deflected the idea of pursuing a third-party bid, including under the No Labels centrist ticket, saying she is a Republican. Haley has repeatedly pushed back on No Labels, saying that bid would require taking on a Democratic running mate which would prevent her from pursuing policies she believes in.

Trump Sweep

Despite her efforts to keep her campaign going, the former UN ambassador under Trump is losing financial support from some of her biggest donors.

The Charles Koch-backed Americans for Prosperity Action said Sunday they would cease funding advertisements and get-out-the-vote efforts for Haley after spending more than $32 million to help her bid.

Billionaire Ken Griffin, who gave $5 million to her allied super political action committee, also said he will focus on congressional races, rather than the presidential contest.

Read more: Billionaire GOP Donors Pivot to Congress as Haley Run Fades

Haley’s bid has served as a haven for Republicans looking for an alternative to Trump, who has been the Republican frontrunner throughout the primary despite his ongoing legal woes.

Trump leads Haley nationwide by more than 64 percentage points, according to a RealClearPolitics polling average.

