(Bloomberg) -- Nikki Haley lit into her rival for the Republican presidential nomination, Donald Trump, saying that primary voters will see her as a viable alternative to the frontrunner as he becomes increasingly mired in legal jeopardy.

Haley on Wednesday rebuffed questions about her pathway to victory, arguing that Trump’s myriad court cases will distract him and give President Joe Biden an advantage in a general election rematch with the former president.

“Look he’s already had, I think, three verdicts against him now, over half a billion dollars. He’s going to have to pay. All he talks about are these court cases. He’s not talking about the American people, and it’s a problem. He’s going to be in court March, April, May and June, by his own words,” Haley said during a Fox News interview.

The former UN ambassador’s comments marked one of her most forceful attacks yet on Trump. They punctuated her vow, made a day earlier, to remain in the race through at least Super Tuesday, even though she trails Trump by a wide margin in South Carolina, her home state that on Saturday will hold the next GOP primary.

Trump has swept every 2024 nominating contest and also leads in Super Tuesday state polls, showing Republican voters have little appetite for Haley’s candidacy. Nonetheless, Haley said she is best suited to be the GOP standard-bearer in November against Biden.

“What I see myself is making sure that we as Republicans do everything we can to win,” she said.

She also jabbed Trump for remarks the former president made in a town hall broadcast Tuesday on Fox News, in which he drew parallels between his court cases and the recent death of imprisoned Russian dissident Alexey Navalny.

“He’s like obsessed with himself and he’s obsessed with what this means for him,” Haley said in another interview with South Carolina radio station WRNN.

Trump’s campaign said Haley cannot identify a state she can win in the primary.

“At this point, she’s only staying in the race to help her fellow Democrat, Joe Biden,” said Trump spokesman Jason Miller.

A New York judge ruled last week against Trump’s real estate company and ordered him to pay $364 million in penalties, plus interest, for inflating asset values in order to secure better loan terms.

That fine came weeks after a federal jury in Manhattan ordered Trump to pay $83.3 million in damages to writer E. Jean Carroll for defaming her when she went public with claims that he raped her in the 1990s.

Haley is taking a tougher stance against Trump after she and most of the felled GOP primary field avoided attacking him in the early stages of the contest. Ramping up attacks on Trump’s legal woes is an attempt to turn what was a strength for the ex-president among Republican voters into a weakness as the race barrels toward the general election.

Trump pulled away from his rivals last year as Republicans rallied to his side as prosecutors indicted him. In all, Trump faces 91 felony charges in four separate cases for conduct before, during and after his presidency. That includes allegedly conspiring to defraud the US in his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, allegedly mishandling classified documents and refusing to turn them over and allegedly falsifying business records to cover up hush money paid to an adult film actress.

In the Tuesday town hall, Trump said that Haley is only staying in the race because she hasn’t figured out a way to bow out.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.