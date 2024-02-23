Haley’s Fight Against Trump Will Only Get Harder After South Carolina

(Bloomberg) -- Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley’s unlikely bid for the nomination — which already faces daunting odds — is going to get even harder, thanks to party rules designed to help the frontrunner quickly rack up delegates.

Even if she pulls off a shocking upset in her home state of South Carolina on Saturday, Haley’s battle for the nomination gets only more daunting in the coming weeks: Winner-take-all rules, closed primaries and bonus delegates from solidly Republican states could all limit Haley’s ability to grow her delegate count on Super Tuesday and beyond.

After four contests, Haley already has significant ground to make up. She has won only 17 of 92 delegates — a result of coming in third in Iowa and second in New Hampshire. GOP frontrunner Donald Trump swept Nevada and the US Virgin Islands.

And she will be hard-pressed to shrink the delegate deficit on Super Tuesday. Roughly 36% of all delegates are up for grabs during the 15-state voting bonanza, nearly three quarters of which will be awarded to the state winner, with the runner up getting no delegates at all.

Both Republican and Democratic party rules are “very frontrunner friendly,” an approach designed to select a nominee quickly and pivot to the general election as soon as possible, said Josh Putnam of FHQ Strategies, a non-partisan consulting firm specializing in delegate selection rules.

“They want to nurture competition, but only to a certain extent,” Putnam said.

The frontrunner advantage is exaggerated in a two-person race because many states with proportional delegate allocation rules become winner-take-all in that scenario — giving all their delegates to any candidate with more than 50% of the vote.

That presents a “very serious math problem” for the Haley campaign, Trump political advisers Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles wrote in a memo on Tuesday.

Assuming that Haley is able to match her performance in New Hampshire — getting 43% of the vote in upcoming primaries — Trump would still clinch the nomination by March 19, Trump’s advisers said. If she falls short, Trump could clinch the nomination as soon as March 12.

The former UN ambassador and South Carolina governor has vowed to stay in the race at least through Super Tuesday on March 5, and her longer-term strategy may be to try to stick around in case the candidacy of Trump, who has been indicted four times, implodes.

“We know that the math is challenging, but this has never just been about who can win a Republican primary. This battle is about who can win in November, defeat the Democrats and finally get our country back on track,” Haley campaign manager Betsy Ankney said Friday. “We know the odds here, but we also know the stakes.”

Another factor helping Trump: By design, states with a track record of Republican success get a larger voice in the primaries.

The most Trump-friendly Super Tuesday states — Republican bastions like Alabama, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas — get bonus delegates for having Republican governors, legislatures and congressional delegations, and for voting for Trump in 2020.

That means that tiny but deep-red Wyoming gets more delegates than New Hampshire, despite having only 40% of the population.

Haley is banking on states with open primaries — which allow independents and sometimes even Democrats to vote in a Republican primary — to blunt Trump’s support from hardcore Republicans. The Haley campaign notes that 11 of the 16 Super Tuesday contests (including American Samoa) have some form of open primary.

“Historically, a very small percentage of people participate in the Republican primary process, said Haley spokeswoman Olivia Perez-Cubas. “We’re working to grow the electorate and bring more people into the fold.”

In South Carolina, delegates are awarded at both the statewide and congressional district level, meaning that Haley could lose the state but still pick up delegates. She trails Trump there by 25.3 percentage points, according to the RealClearPolitics polling average.

Haley polls better among suburban and college-educated voters, who are a significant voting bloc in Super Tuesday states like Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina and Virginia.

Still, Putnam said Haley’s reliance on independent voters has its limits.

“I don’t find it convincing,” he said. “It might help her to win delegates, but it doesn’t help her to win the game.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.