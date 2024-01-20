(Bloomberg) -- Greetings from New York City, where our 701-day snow drought has finally ended but with barely enough to make the perfect, stinging snowball. Soon enough, we hope.

It’s a hard call: Has Nikki Haley held on in the GOP primary because she hasn’t taken on Donald Trump strongly—or will the New Hampshire primary on Tuesday show the danger of not going on the attack? The former chair of the New Hampshire Republican Party says her failure to hit Trump hard is also failing to energize the more moderate state’s GOP voters. Trump seemed to rule her out as a possible running mate, calling her “not tough enough.” Tim Scott, the US senator from her home state of South Carolina who’s no longer in the race, endorsed Trump on Friday. And will we soon be asking: “Ron Who?”

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues could be forgiven if they feel a bit like parents on an extended road trip with their children. Investors eager for interest-rate cuts keep asking policymakers, “Are we there yet?” The repeated reply, at least so far: “Soon, but not quite yet.” Fed policymakers are expected to hold interest rates steady for the fourth straight meeting on Jan. 30-31. The real focus will be on what lies ahead, in March and beyond.

When earnings season kicked off for Corporate America a week ago, all eyes were on whether the biggest US banks could deliver bullish enough outlooks to extend last quarter’s rally in their shares. They didn’t, and the KBW Bank Index slumped to its worst losing streak since August. The gauge is well behind the broader stock market in January.

The shape-shifting conflict in the Middle East saw Iran openly go on the offensive for the first time since the war in Gaza began, as Tehran’s latest round of existential brinkmanship with Israel spread further. The decades-long shadow war between Israel and Iran is reaching a dangerous new phase. President Joe Biden spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the first time in almost four weeks, amid strains over plans for postwar Gaza. And US officials acknowledge that airstrikes against Houthi militants in Yemen won’t deter the group from attacks that have roiled commercial shipping in the Red Sea. But the airstrikes will continue as the least-bad option.

US oil production is booming. In fact, it’s at a record high. What’s more, industry participants are actually making money at the same time. So how did they do it? Listen to the Odd Lots Podcast, where we discuss the state of US oil supply and what it means for OPEC.

After months in court, Sean Combs withdrew his racially charged lawsuit against Diageo. A look inside that battle reveals the unsuccessful attempt of a fading hip-hop mogul—who’s been buffeted by charges of sexual assault—to salvage a crumbling business empire.

It sounds like something Elon Musk might have cooked up: “Disease X.” In fact, the term was coined years ago as a way of getting scientists to work on medical countermeasures for unknown infectious threats—novel coronaviruses like the one that causes Covid-19, for example. Disease X, by definition unknown, made it onto the agenda of the World Economic Forum in Davos, with the aim of preparing for the next pandemic.

Come back tomorrow for a preview of the stories that will shape the week to come.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.